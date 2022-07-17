Help for dowry Antje (t) raum | my oldenburg

Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:09 pm

Oldenburg / Weifelsted / Rasted

A severe stroke affects the life of the still young Ante (39), and her path, which she walked in full fighting spirit, is too long!

We have received so many letters that, in addition to kind words, good wishes, and thoughts, also spell out offers of support. Thank you very much!

Anyone who knows Angie personally knows that in addition to her husband and two children (5 and 13 years old), her horses, dogs and cats as well as the farm are her purpose in life. This drastic turning point in her life means that it is now necessary to install an assistant system that will allow Antje to focus primarily only on herself and be fully supported on her way to becoming healthy again.

For many years Antje has been offering riding lessons to countless children and young adults part-time in the afternoon, organizing children’s birthday parties, themed days, overnight stays on weekends and even during holidays. She has inspired (not only) children in kindergarten and schools by showing up with her horse and making valuable encounters in possible projects or workshops. Antje is also missing as a colleague, employee and friend of the “Elterninitiative krebskranker Kinder Oldenburg”, where she accompanied critically ill children with Fridolin and the dog Malou and managed to give unforgettable moments and encouragement in difficult situations.

We as family and friends want to help Antje make sure that her life on the farm will continue in her spirit and above all in an animal-friendly way. In addition to love, cohesion and trust, financial support is also especially important because, among other things, the enormous costs of raising animals and maintaining the farm are no longer covered. In order to take the existential pressure off Angie so she can focus exclusively on her recovery, we’ve created a donation account. And we are very happy if as many of you as possible support Antje with a one-time or monthly donation.

Can we count on you? Every euro helps Antje get through this difficult time.

Donation account: OLB

IBAN DE41 2802 0050 1643 5836 00

or via paypal: [email protected]

Purpose: “Antje Support”