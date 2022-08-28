Heimer: Celebrating 50 Years After Leaving High School

Hummer

Former high school students from Hemer celebrate a reunion after 50 years in Brockhausen.

In the early summer of 1972, two final classes were held at the Hans-Prinzhorn-Realschule in Hemer, this was the third year of the “Municipal Realist School for Boys and Girls Hemer” founded at An Der Steinert in the 1960s. 50 years later, more than 20 alumni of this class met at a social party.

This time too, there was a lot to say and there was plenty of time to look back on our school days. Everyone can clearly remember the beginnings of the Realschule on the website of An der Steinert. Initially located in a ward, other entry classes moved into rooms in the schoolhouse and a container building along the street. During this time, the new school building on Parkstrasse was built under the direction of architect Ernst Dussmann.

Hummer is 900 years old

Eric Weber as Principal, Dieter Cole as Vice Principal, and several of his fellow high school students in the Prinzornian sense accompanied a mix of science, arts, languages, and crafts right up to their high school graduation certificate. The year 1972 was under the banner of Hemer 900 years. The high school was also involved, as the school had a modern language laboratory and well-equipped chemistry and physics rooms. Several graduates were then photographed for Hemer magazine during lessons. The consistency after 50 years is impressive. There were also visitors from South Africa; For a former classmate who had been living there for a long time, that path wasn’t too far away either. A video chat was made with another colleague who lives in Australia.





More articles from this category can be found here: Hemer



