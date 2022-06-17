About thirty cyclists, including the Russian yellow jersey Alexander Vlasov, had to abandon the Tour of Switzerland due to several cases of coronavirus, when the sixth stage began on Friday in Locarno.

The day before, Britain’s Simon Yates (Ineos) and the entire Jumbo-Visma team were forced to leave.

As stage five winner Alexander Vlasov was preparing to run as captain on Friday, Russians tested positive for Covid-19.

He is far from the only one. After Jumbo-Visma, the teams of the Emirates, Bahrain Victorious and Albaicin-Phoenix were unable to start due to cases in their ranks.

But other teams were also affected, such as EF Education-Easypost, which had four positives: Stefan Bisiger, Alberto Pettiol, Hugh Carti and Rigoberto Uran.

The Bora-Hansgrohe team and Israel-Premier Tech have two victims each: Vlasov and Anton Balzer on the one hand, and Sebastian Berwick and Reto Holenstein (contact case) on the other.

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek Segafredo), Alex Aranboro (Movistar), Luis Vervaijk (Quick Step), Simone Petelli (Intermarche and Anti) and Thomas Pidcock (Inios Grenadiers) complete the long list of victims.

The sixth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, which began Friday in Locarno, will take cyclists to Mosalp.

In Vlasov’s absence, Denmark’s Jacob Vogelsang (Israel’s tech prime minister) took back the leader’s yellow jersey.

Leif / Bisr