Heat wave in the UK, 10 times more due to climate change

Climate change caused by human activity has caused heat wave record From this month in United kingdom It is at least 10 times more likely, according to research released Friday.

An international team of researchers has modeled what a superheated event would have looked like before the start of the Industrial Age in the mid-19th century.

Later, they compared this possibility to the possibility of a heat wave in the current climate, that is, with the planet warming by about 1.2 degrees Celsius on average compared to the pre-industrial era.

They focused on temperature extremes in the most affected British regions, such as central England and eastern Wales, and decided that The standard heat potential was 10 times more due to the greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

According to the study, extreme heat events in Europe increased more than climate models predicted.

Recorded east of England a historically high temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, A heat wave caused fires that destroyed dozens of homes in London.

At least 34 British cities set record temperatures on July 20, when The heat wave reached its highest point in Western Europe.

“In Europe and other parts of the world we are seeing more and more record heat waves that are rising in temperatures faster than most climate models,” he warned. Frederic Otto Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London.

“What is worrying is the finding that if carbon emissions are not reduced quickly, the consequences of climate change for extreme temperatures in Europe, which are already deadly, may be worse than originally thought,” he added.

