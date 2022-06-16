Heart rate-based interval training: The fitness trend from the USA

Is this the big fitness trend coming out of the US?

If you are looking for an effective workout that really gets everything out of a 60-minute unit, you can find it in this up-and-coming workout from the USA.

Interval training – especially High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) – has been an integral part of fitness studios and digital sports platforms for years. Orangetheory Fitness, a popular exercise from the USA, combines this method with a very specific heart rate to increase the training effect. Exercise should be available for all fitness levels and at the same time get the most out of each individual.

Native to North America, Orangetheory has been in vogue for years and has been trained in more than 1,300 studios in the USA and Canada. And this HIIT training is also finding more and more followers in Germany.

What exactly is the orange theory?



The name Orange Theory is based on five different heart rate zones in which we can move during training: rest, easy, hard, uncomfortable, and “all-around,” the most intense zone. A color is assigned to each zone. The goal of this fitness concept is to spend 12 to 20 minutes in the orange zone, the uncomfortable zone, during the hour-long workout.

This should increase your metabolism and burn more fat. The trainer guides athletes through the different levels of their heart rate during exercise and uses data measured by the fitness tracker to tell them in real time when they can push themselves harder and when they should recover a little.

At Orangetheory, sports enthusiasts train in three areas: first on rowing machines to improve endurance and strength. For the cardio part, there are bikes or treadmills, then you alternate between weight and floor exercises to target muscle strengthening. Training takes place in small groups, which alternate in each zone.

What does trend coaching bring?



The training is based on a scientific concept of heart rate zones from the USA. High-intensity exercise activates the metabolism and burns energy for up to 36 hours afterwards thanks to the post-burn effect. Scientifically one talks about increased EPOC, which means “excess oxygen consumption after exercise”.

During exercise, athletes should burn between 500 and 1,000 calories – depending on gender, weight and level of training. The post-burn effect is said to leave another 200 to 400 calories wasted.

There are currently only two Orange Theory studios in Germany, one in Hamburg and one in Lübeck. Prices vary by studio and training sessions included.

Sources used: healthline.com, fitforfun.de, orangetheory.com

milli

expensive