He scored the NBA three times in Australia

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and fanatics continue to exploit Offline online. American competition and company specializing in the production and distribution of sportswear Two new stores will open in Australia, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney.

The management of the building will belong to the French giant LidsIt also happens in other stores to compete. The stores will display a variety of NBA and Wnba licensed merchandise and memorabilia.

The competition It has seen an increase in popularity in Australia in recent yearsIt was reported Viewership for the 2021-2022 season increased by 35%. compared to the previous year. The competition is broadcast through the payment channel Espn.

“Australia’s premier physical NBA stores reflect our ongoing commitment to engaging fans in Australia by providing ample retail spaces for fans to come together and celebrate their shared love of the game,” said Leslie Roluda, Vice President of Global Marketing for the National Basketball Association. in Asia and Oceania.

Thanks to its partnership with Fanatics and Lids, the NBA plans to open more international NBA stores in the coming months, although the exact region of the slots is not yet known. Currently, the league has stores in Brazil, China, Mexico or Qatar.

The NBA was created in 1946 as a private entity and in 1990 the possibility to play for Canadian teams was also included in this competition. Since the 2004-05 season, the National Basketball Association has consisted of 30 undefeated franchises, divided into two conferences, East and West. The most successful team is the Boston Celtics with seventeen titles, followed by the sixteen Los Angeles Lakers.