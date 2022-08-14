He repelled several enemy storms, partially succeeded in the Bakhmut area

The Ukrainian army repelled hostile storms in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Avdiivka regions. The enemy has achieved partial success in the Bakhmut region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in its report on the situation on August 14 (until six in the evening) on ​​Facebook.

In the Slovensk region, the occupiers used barrel and rocket artillery shells near Hrochovahka and Dolina, Krasnopilia, Debrevny, Korolki, Protopopevka and Nurtsevka. The storm was repelled in the direction of Dolina, according to the General Staff.

And in the Kramatorsk region, the enemy fired tanks and rocket launchers towards the vicinity of Vernyukaminsky, Serebrinka, Sberen, Ivano-Daryevka, Rozdolevka, Berezny. The occupiers also tried to reconnaissance the positions of the Ukrainian army near Serebryanka after the bombing from which they withdrew. A violent reconnaissance in the direction of Wesele also failed. “The enemy dared to blow a storm near Sberen and Ivano-Daryevka. The General Staff said that this ended for him with casualties and retreat.

In the Bakhmut region, the enemy fired at Kostyantinivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Shumy, Yakovlevka, Kudima, Vershnina. He conducted air strikes near Solidar Yakovlevka and Kudima.

Ukrainian soldiers shot a group of enemy scouts.

The occupiers carried out offensive operations in the Solidar, Yakovlevka, Kudima, Virginia and Zaitsevi directions. They suffered injuries and retreated. In the direction of Bakhmut, according to the General Staff, the enemy units partially succeeded.

In the Avdiivka region, the occupiers bombarded the areas around Avdiivka, Nevelsky, Pesky, Vodian, Karlevka and New York with artillery fire. They carried out an air raid near Kransnohorivka. The occupiers also carried out incursions in the direction of Krasnohorivka and Pesky, were unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Novopavlevka and Zaporizhia regions, the enemy fired with tanks and artillery at Kostyantinivka, Orekhev, Pavlevka and ten other towns. Air raids were launched near Novosilka, Novandrivka and Scherbaki.

The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the Pavlevka and Fremivka directions.

In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers attacked several towns with tanks and artillery.

In the Southern Bug, the occupiers bombarded the areas around the villages of Posad – Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Olinivka, Mirny, Cherok, Polana, Pavlo – Marivka, Chervona Dolina, Kiselivka, Ternivka, Veliky Artakov, Bella Krynitsia, Ivanivka, Trudolyopevka. The enemy deployed the Luftwaffe near Bilohorka and Welyke Artakowe.