He is considering bringing the Super Cup to the United States; MLS Champion will be invited

The Ml It attracts the attention of the whole world more and more. Which is that the MLS could be part of a new tournament for UEFAThe Federation plans to change the format of the Super Cup in the coming years.

according to daily Mailthe organism will think of the implementation of a ‘The last four’where he was a hero Champions Leaguea hero Europa Leagueone of Conference League Surprisingly, the king MLS.

The same reports indicated that the main reason for inviting the MLS winner is that they plan to do so in the North American country.

In addition, the growth you achieve Champions In the United States generated the attention of leaders UEFA.

Another important point to highlight is that it is planned to be held in the summer, in addition to half-time shows as in Energy.

The new format is scheduled to enter into force in 2024, so European Super Cup The year 2023 will be the last contested by the way everyone currently knows it, i.e. Champion of Champions against a King European League.

In the next few days, European Club AssociationLed by the head of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifito get the idea and decide whether or not to give the green light.

You may also be interested in: Emiliano Sala: A pilot points to a plane failure where he lost his life