a tiktoker A citizen from Sydney, Australia has gone viral in recent days due to a strange event that she reported via a video clip. “I can’t believe this happened‘, keep up Jess Davis (Tweet embed) and share the photos with his followers.

Despite being followed by less than 2,000 users on the Chinese-born social network, Davis has a huge reach on other social networks like Instagram. Currently, the entrepreneur is in charge of a healthy fast food restaurant about to open in her city. However, his name made a huge impact due to the video he posted a little more than a week ago, which has already exceeded 3 million views.

He hadn’t used the car in weeks and was unpleasantly surprised when it was checked

In the pictures you can see the young woman in the foreground With a gesture of surprise. “I can’t believe this happened. I haven’t used my car in three weeks and when we went to open it today, look what we found“, Davis tells the camera as he walks toward the garage where his car parks, which as you can see, is an Audi brand.”This is too complicatedHe adds with a strange laugh.

“Get ready to see this“, warns before opening the passenger door of the car.”what…?‘, he wonders, noticing again the layer of mold that has formed inside the car. The steering wheel, gear lever and even the seats seem in such a state of disrepair that they do not match the time the car was unused.

This was a tiktoker car (Photo: TikTok jessdavisaust)

“It looks as if I’m creating a garden or rainforest inside my car. I don’t know what to do with this now‘,” Davis insists at the end of the video, horrified by the dirt on her car. Users are as surprised as the protagonist in the videoThey wrote comments of all kinds. “I didn’t even know this was a possibility!“Keep a frightened user.”three weeks? How scary that you were able to breathe before it even started to appear!It refers to another with the same meaning.

“This garage is leaking from somewhere where dark and damp conditions cause moldAnother explained by hypothesis. And one follower was encouraged to make a recommendation:Do not use it even after cleaning it. Mold is very dangerous: it can grow in your lungs. I will also be in the air conditioning“.

To stay calm, follower asked tiktoker to update information on the condition of the car, and days later, Davis complied with requests with a new video in which he took pains to show how well the cleaned car looked. “My partner, may God be pleased with him, put on a mask and cleaned all the mold‘, explained the woman. And he celebrated:Finally back to normal!“.

This is how tik toker car took care of cleaning

In the second video, you can see the face of the young woman with joy. However, in one part he is responsible for explaining that he still feels a little smell in the car and that something needs to be done about it.