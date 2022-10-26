He grabbed a pineapple with his brother, and when the police arrived, they resisted, injuring two officers.

It all began at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, when members of the Infantry Corps were on patrol and, through 911, requested their presence at Block 21 and 70th Street of the southern settlement of Virgen de Barrio. Guadalupe de Reconquista, warning that Nicholas Gálvez was causing trouble and was trying to break into a house by force.

They went to the scene with the police of the Tactical Operations Group and gave interviews Rocio Lopez, next to Block 21, House 127, from the neighborhood; who explained it Nicholas Galvez He is his brother-in-law and asserts that he was disturbing him with another man he did not know.

As shown, inform his partner Alan Galvez What was happening and got into fistfights with his brother Nicholas, who was in possession of a scythe.

Next, they were singled out in front of a field at Manzana 21, to the west. There Alan and Nicholas continued to physically attack each other. The staff came down from the unit and approached the place on foot, yelling at them to stop their stance, but they both ignored them, and when they tried to reduce their number, they put up resistance with kicks and punches towards the men in uniform, causing up to two injuries. who are they.

Finally, Gálvez was captured and taken to the local hospital, as were the wounded clients. They were treated by Dr. Salinas and found that Officer Reniero He suffered a broken nasal septum. and the Petty Officer Romero, Right wrist trauma.

Regarding the Galvez family, Alan suffered an exposed fracture of the left elbow with a knife, while Nicholas sustained a wound inside the left forearm “with muscular flattening” by a knife.

The machete used has been seized.