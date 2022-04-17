He disappeared in California and was found 3 years later, thousands of miles away

Why are missing children investigations so complicated? 0:47

(CNN) – Authorities in Summit County, Utah, have been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks.

When they found it last Saturday, they discovered that it had been reported missing for nearly three years in northern California, more than 1,000 kilometers away.

Sheriffs’ deputies responded to a gas station in the Park City metro area on the morning of April 9 after a “concerned community member” reported seeing the man sleeping there, the Park City Sheriff’s office said. Summit District in Facebook share. The area is approximately 40 minutes’ drive from Salt Lake City.

The sheriff’s office said deputies offered the man a seat in one of their cars to warm up and began investigating who he was. “Through previous interactions and Saturday’s interaction, it became apparent to MPs that the man communicated differently,” the mayor’s office said, also including an autism awareness hashtag in his Facebook post.

A dispatcher began searching the pages of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, and over a dozen pages found a missing Connerjack Oswalt poster.

Oswalt, now 19, was reported missing in September 2019 in Clearlake, California, northwest of Sacramento and about 11.5 hours’ drive from Summit County.

Authorities thought it was the same person they found shivering at the gas station.

“Deputies began making phone calls and were able to contact Konerjak’s mother,” Lt. Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told CNN in an email.

His mother told the authorities that Oswalt had a distinctive birthmark on his neck. Wright said agents found the mark in Oswalt.

Wright said that although authorities had previously dealt with Oswalt before that day, he did not tell us his identity and the police had no reason to ask for his information because he was not breaking the law.

Oswalt’s stepfather and grandfather went to Park City, Utah, to get to know him personally and meet, Wright told CNN.

In one of two body camera videos sent to CNN from the mayor’s office, Oswalt’s stepfather is seen yelling in disbelief when police showed him a photo of Oswalt to confirm that he was the same person. Wright told CNN that Oswalt had an advance warrant for his arrest.

“Is this the?” Ozalt’s mother could be heard from the phone that was on speakerphone.

Oswalt’s stepfather replied, “A little older, but yes.”

I heard the mother crying on the phone: “My love is still alive.” “Can you have it please?”

Authorities said Oswalt’s mother and stepfather have moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, since his disappearance.

Wright said Oswalt was still receiving care and resources and had not yet been to Idaho.