He chose Phil Washington to lead the FAA

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may soon have a new official: Phil Washington, who was previously at the head of the Denver International Airport Management Company. Chosen by the US President Joe Biden In the last few hours. If his appointment to Congress is confirmed, he will replace the previous official Steve Dixonwho resigned at the end of March.

Washington It could lead an agency of nearly 45,000 employees trying to improve its reputation after two fatal B-737 Max crashes, prompting lawmakers to impose federal oversight and a regulatory change in monitoring and enforcement procedures.

Washington, 64, holds a business degree from Columbia College. He served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Transportation Authority from 2015 to 2021, managing 11,000 employees, 2,200 buses, and 6 railroads. He is a 24-year veteran of the United States Army, holding the rank of Staff Sergeant.