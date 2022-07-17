Have you finished ‘Stranger Things’ yet? So you can try out the series games that Netflix is ​​hiding

Continue to enjoy the “Stranger Things” story with the two free games available on the Netflix app. We explain how to do it.

Stranger Things has already finished its fourth season, and it looks like the fifth season won’t release until the end of 2023 or even 2024. Don’t worry, because You don’t have to wait long To enjoy new content from the series created by the Dover Brothers. If you are already up to date with the latest seasons, you can enjoy Hidden ‘Stranger Things’ Games in the Netflix App.

In case you don’t know, The Netflix mobile app has a large catalog of games that you can play Without paying anything in return, without ads and without in-app purchases. Two of them are dedicated to one of the catwalk fashion series. On the one hand, we have one called Stranger Things: 1984 On the other hand we have Stranger Things 3: The Game. Next, we explain what each of them consists of and how you can play it step by step.

How to play ‘Stranger Things’ games on Netflix

It’s not something that is well known, but the Netflix mobile app has it A section full of games Which you can play absolutely for free. They are games without ads, and for the convenience of many, they do not have in-app purchases. As we commented, Two of these games are based on ‘Stranger Things’Popular series.

First of all, we will explain how you can access the Netflix games section and How to start playing the “Stranger Things” game you love the most:

Open the Netflix app on your mobile phone or tablet. arrive to Games section eavesdropping on game console icon from the bottom bar. inside the department “All mobile games”swipe left to find the two from “Stranger Things”. after, after, Click on the person that interests you the most. This way you will be able to get to the main page of the game in question, where you will find the button “download the game”. Click on it and then click on it Go to Play Store. Once in the Google Play Store, proceed to install the game on your device Press the “Install” button.

As you can see, the Netflix app basically works Link to Play Store, where you finally have to download each game. you can still Make sure they won’t have ads or purchases within the application.

Now it’s time to find out what the two games we’re talking about consist of. On the one hand, in Stranger Things: 1984 You have to Use each character’s skills to solve puzzles What do you find when the story unfolds? In this action and adventure game, you will have to explore Hawkins and Inside Out, places that you will already know if you are a fan of this series.

When you play it for the first time, you will see that it has an aesthetic Very special retro style. Of course, your favorite characters are not missing, as are some eggs and figurines that you have to collect along the way.

The other game available in the Netflix app is called Stranger Things 3: The Game And you can play Either alone or as a couple. As its name indicates, the game is based on the third season and has 12 main characters in it. Like the previous title, it is a title with ancient aesthetics and adventures in which you have to Solve missions, interact with other characters and discover great secrets.

When you start playing, you will have to choose the character with whom you will continue the whole story. Decide well, because you will have to with him Face the monsters that come from Del Revés. Currently, Stranger Things 3: the game has already collected more than 1 million downloads in the Play Store.

Before concluding, we would like to remind you that you can Discover the songs that will save you from Vecna using spotify. The streaming platform gives you a personalized list of the songs you listen to regularly that you can share on your social networks.