Hashemi sisters dominate Afghan cycling championship in Switzerland – Polideportivo

Her sister Yulduz Hashemi, 22, was the national runner-up, while Zahra Rezaei, 19, ranked third in the rankings, a podium that, given the young men of the three runners, was repeated in both the absolute and sub-category. 23, they both played simultaneously.

“I felt very well, and thanks to my sister’s help and months of training I was able to get this award,” the winner told Efe, stressing that the championship in the Swiss “exile” is important “so that Afghan women know that it is possible to play sports” despite the prohibitions imposed on them by the movement. Taliban.

Today the Hashemi sisters were also able to join a professional team, Team Israel Premier-Tech, which could open the doors to big races like the Women’s Tour de France.

The race, which was held on a 57-kilometre urban circuit in the beautiful Alpine region, attracted a large part of the Afghan community in Switzerland and other European countries, many of whom were exiled due to the political situation in their country.

Runners and fans at all times displayed the black, red and green flag of the Afghan state that was toppled by the Taliban in August 2021, when US and other forces left the country after two decades of intervention.

The three cyclists on the podium today reside in Italy, and all who participated, fifty, live outside their country: there were also Afghan runners who came from Canada, Switzerland, France, Germany and Singapore. Some were evacuated from Afghanistan, with the help of the intensive care unit, after the Taliban came to power.

The tournament was jointly organized by the Afghan Cycling Federation, the International Cycling Union, and the local government of Eagle and Canton Vaud.