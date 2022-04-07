What the Washington Post wrote about the relationship of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, to the Chinese company Cefc. Giuseppe Gagliano’s article

Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Chinese energy company CEFC is a clear violation of the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Also take a reference frominvestigating in Washington PostRepublican Senator Mike Johnson, at a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing, it is complained The FBI has shown remarkably little interest in enforcing the law now that Democrats retain power in the White House.

The American politician has expressed his dissatisfaction that the FBI has owned Hunter Biden’s laptop since December 2019, and has not taken any public action on its content for nearly two and a half years, which he says includes details of business deals, pornography and illegal data.

There is no doubt that Hunter Biden knew his dealings with CEFC violated the law, particularly in light of a text message he sent to his business partner Tony Popolinsky on May 1, 2017, saying, “We don’t want to register as foreign agents.”

In subsequent communications, Biden suggests that he and his partner form a shell company to disguise their role and allow CEFC to engage freely and without legal complications in dealing with the United States government. Johnson alluded to Bobolinsky’s public comments in which he acknowledged that then-Vice President Joe Biden discussed CEFC’s dealings directly with the young Biden.

Johnson continued to cite an email found on Hunter Biden’s laptop dated May 13, 2017, which mentions compensation packages, including large stock splits, for a deal with CEFC. The younger Biden mentions that there will be something in the deal for “the big guy,” a nickname Popolinsky says Hunter used by Joe Biden.

Johnson said the laptop also contained evidence of possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act in the context of Hunter Biden’s business relations in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. He added that it also states that Hunter Biden organized meetings with other US officials and participated in other “representative activities” on behalf of his foreign counterparts.

Giuseppe Gagliano