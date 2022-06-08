Harvey Weinstein faces new charges in the UK

Weinstein pleads not guilty to 11 sexual charges 1:54

(CNN) – Former Hollywood Film Producer Harvey Weinstein He faces two counts of indecent assault in the UK against a woman in 1996.



Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday it had allowed Greater London Police to charge the 70-year-old after reviewing evidence that had been forcibly collected in their investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rosemary Ainsley, chief of CPS Special Crimes, said the CPS “has authorized the Metropolitan Police to bring two charges of indecent assault against a woman against Harvey Weinstein in August 1990.”

Ainsley said the charges were approved after “reviewing the evidence collected by the Metropolitan Police in their investigation”.

The police force said in a statement that the two alleged crimes took place between July 31 and August 31, 1996 and that the alleged victim is now a 50-year-old woman.