Harry Potter: will appear on commemorative coins in the United Kingdom

The famous little wizard “Harry Potter” It will appear on a number of UK coins including 50 pence, the Royal Mint, the British body responsible for printing coins and banknotes, revealed Thursday.

“Royal Mint Launches Coin Collection to Celebrate Harry Potter’s 25th Anniversary at Witch School”, The first volume of the exceptionally successful wizard’s adventures and the fantastic universe created by the author J.K. RowlingThursday’s statement details.

The series will consist of Four pieces that include a portrait of the famous wizard with round glasses, as well as the Hogwarts Express, Professor Albus Dumbledore, and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft.

The pieces include a visual effect that simulates the effect of “lightning” when rotated in front of the light, which is obtained thanks to the latest lasers that magically magic coins, but also allow them to be secured and authenticated, the Royal Mint defines.

Released in 1997, the seven-volume series chronicles the adventures of a young wizard named “Harry Potter” at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft, and his battle against Lord Voldemort, a wizard seeking immortality.

. sales books From this saga amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, while the eight films have earned billions of dollars.

Collector pieces presented by the Royal Mint on Thursday It also includes two pieces depicting Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month, and two other pieces bearing the official portrait of King Carlos III.Statement details.

From

Read also