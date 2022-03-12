Harburg / Nordlingen: The carnival ball in Harburg ends with punches and bites and on the field



An aggressive couple causes problems inside and outside the club. The man threatens, insults and hits the other guests. Women bite hard in turmoil.

Wolfgang Weidmann

Carnival symbolizes happy people who celebrate together. This was also the case at the club ball in the Harburg district in February 2020 – even after midnight a couple appeared who were less moody. Judge Gerhard Schamann, 42, and his companion, 28, concluded with an “aggressive mood”, as he concluded at a trial at Nordlingen County Court from what he heard from witnesses and read in the files. The truth is that the couple caused tension twice that night. The man threatened, insulted or hit several of those present, and the woman even bitten hard during a quarrel.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

