Harada anime video interview on Netflix reveals fan reactions and more – Nerd4.life

The Netflix Anime channel on YouTube posted a video Interview with Katsuhiro Harada and Michael Murrayproducer of Tekken, to talk about the upcoming animated series Tekken dynasty. The video talks about the fans’ reaction, hard feelings, and other interesting details. You can watch the full video above.

The two producers claim that unlike the games, Tekken Bloodline received one Almost completely positive reaction Fans after the announcement. Harada says the team is fairly confident in the quality of the Netflix series.

Harada also says that Tekken Bloodline was made with great interest for movements which the game proposes during battles, faithfully reproduces; Snapshot management is also defined as high level. The producer also pays tribute to the voice actors and sound effects.

Then Harada talks about plot, to avoid spoilers, explaining that Tekken Bloodline is based on the narrative arc of Tekken 3. The animated series is based on the game, but it’s clear that it fills in plot holes with original ideas. It is also rumored that there will be some Easter eggs on display.

Finally, here’s the trailer with the release date for the Netflix series.