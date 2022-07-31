“Happy Birthday Dad”: Katherine Schwarzenegger sweetly congratulates

On the 75th birthday of Arnold Schwarzenegger, daughter Catherine took the opportunity to surprise her father with funny childhood shots. “You are the best and funniest grandpa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives!” she wrote on Instagram.

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 75th birthday on Saturday. To congratulate her father, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared several photos of her childhood on Instagram showing her with the “Terminator” star. The author captioned her photos, “Happy Birthday Dad!! We love you so much! You are the best and funniest grandpa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives!”

The photo shows Katherine Schwarzenegger with her father on a trip – making her dogs ears. Another photo shows the two playing around in the pool. Another photo shows the actor and his two daughters Catherine and Christina Maria Aurelia.

However, the last photo in the series does not show the Austrian citizen with his daughter. The shot taken from the back is likely a shot of Arnie and his granddaughter Laila Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“Man, legend, legend”

Actor Chris Pratt, husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger, also congratulated his father-in-law by posting it on Instagram. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star shared a photo of himself smoking a cigar with Arnold Schwarzenegger. He wrote: “Happy birthday to the man, the legend, the legend. I love you, Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger, his real full name, was born on July 30, 1947 in Tal in Styria, Austria. His mother was a housewife, and his father was a gendarme. After attending high school and performing his military service, he immigrated to the United States in 1968 at the age of 21. There Schwarzenegger devoted himself to a great passion: sports, especially bodybuilding.

In addition to sports, Arnold Schwarzenegger had a keen interest in films and series since his early youth. The Austrian first tried to gain a foothold in the movie scene as Arnold Strong. The aspiring actor gained international recognition at the age of 35 for his leading role in “Conan the Barbarian” (1982). The next milestone followed in 1984: “Terminator.”