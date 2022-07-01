Hanover: Construction paralyzes the A2 towards Berlin – danger of traffic jams! | regional

Hanover – And that’s only during vacation time!

The Autobahn 2 is one of the most important east-west traffic hubs in Germany. But now massive disabilities should be expected in the Hanover area until Monday! The reason: the entire A2 road there in the direction of Berlin has been blocked since Thursday evening due to construction work.

The result: if you want to drive east, you have to accept long-distance detours. Traffic congestion at the end of the week.

+++ BILD is now also available on TV! CLICK HERE FOR BILD LIVE +++

The road surface of the A2 road will be renewed with a length of approximately three kilometres. In order to finish the work as quickly as possible, the work is carried out 24 hours a day without interruption.

Read also

▶ The closure between Hannover-Ost and Pine lasts all weekend until Monday at 6pm. Traffic coming from the west at the Hannover-Ost junction on the A7 is diverted south to the Salzgitter junction. From there it goes on the A39 to the Braunschweig Süd-West Triangle and then via the A391 to the A2.

However, this means a turn of about 20 kilometers. The flight time is increased by 20 minutes. The opposite direction is not affected by the construction procedure.

View of the closed A2 motorway near the Lehrte in the Hanover district Photo: Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

▶ Another alternative route is recommended for truck traffic. Trucks from Dortmund should take the A44 in the direction of Kassel to the Kassel-Sudwest triangle, from there continue north on the A7 to the Salzgitter triangle and on the A39 to the Braunschweig-Sud-West triangle. Then take the A391 to the A2 in the direction of Berlin.

Driving up and down the Hanover-Ost, Lehrt, Lehrt-Ost and Hamlerwald intersections is also not possible during construction work.

▶ The current construction work on A2 is the second of a total of three construction phases. A total of ten kilometers of the A2 motorway between Hummelerwald and Bien must be renewed. Four kilometers were covered in 2021, and three kilometers each in 2022 and 2023.