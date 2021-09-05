aBelvedere Palace, the Baroque summer residence of the von Sachsen-Weimar and Eisenach families, is located on a hill south of Weimar in the middle of a vast park. The masterpiece of this beautiful complex is orange. Oranges – this is what the gardens that historically represent citrus plants are called, as well as the greenhouses in which these plants spend the cold season. We owe the ability to switch between outside and inside to the planter, a human invention greatly underestimated in its sustainability that goes back to André Le Nôtre (1613 to 1700), the star gardener at Versailles.

Rainer Hank Freelance writer on economics Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Hundreds of bitter orange trees were part of the Weimar Belvedere orange in the best of times. It was an expression of hope for the return of the golden age, and it is visible in the symbol of greenery – at the same time bearing fruit and flowers – citrus plants. We were told that pomegranate, fig and coffee trees were grown here as well.

Adaptation beats the end of the world

All this helped to highlight the importance and wealth of the Baroque court. It was a place for learning. The master of the castle, Duke Karl August von Sachsen-Weimar (1757-1828), spent large sums of money on exotic plants. The Duke and his star minister Johann Wolfgang von Goethe pursued their passion for botanicals here, and very exotic species from all over the world found their way into the botanical collection of a small German state. Belvedere was especially famous for its collection of Cape and New Holland plants, that is, plants from South Africa and Australia. A particularly successful example of plant globalization, if you will.

FAZ Power Question – Bundestag Election Newsletter every tuesday Login

When we toured the Weimar Orangery with friends again last weekend, not only for Goethe’s birthday, we noticed that of course the conservatory was warm. From the very beginning, these rooms were equipped with several iron stoves. Otherwise, the Mediterranean and the exotic plants of the south would not have survived the harsh climate of Thuringia. If I am asked in the future as a role model for successful adaptation to climate change, I will enjoy the oranges of the Baroque era and praise the wealth of ideas of the ruling aristocracy of the time and their scientific advisors. Specifically, this shows that human ingenuity and technical ingenuity can bring together what does not inherently belong together: the tropical fruits of the North.

The moral of the citrus story: We don’t have to wait for climate change to destroy our planet. We can also – proactively, as they say today – oppose it. Adaptation beats the end of the world.