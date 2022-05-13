Hamilton, the last leg of the Secretary-General’s visit to Australia and New Zealand

The visit of the FIFA Secretary General to Australia and New Zealand ended in Hamilton / Kerekirwa

The delegation visited the host cities for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup

Fatma Samoura: “The FIFA World Cup has never had such a rich cultural background”

Hamilton/Kerekirwain New Zealand, was the final stage of the visit by the FIFA delegation to meet with key stakeholders, athletes and government, in the host cities of FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Next year, it was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

A visit to Hamilton, located in the heart of the Waikato region and the fourth largest city in the country, began at the gates of the Waikato traditional stadium. we Maori, who executed him iwi Sweetened. The we It is a protocol challenge where the local tribe is called iwiExplains the reactions of the defiant visitor, whether he came in peace or not.

Once the FIFA delegation led by Fatma Samoura appeared iwi That his intentions were peaceful, Dua Karanga Throughout the stadium, with a capacity of 25,111 spectators. The Karanga It is an exchange of calls between iwi The present is a part of BoheriMaori welcome party.

during the Boheri They sing and dance to welcome visitors. Then IWai Waikato Taino Presented to FIFA Secretary General A Ponamoa carved green stone that has great value and importance in Maori culture and is presented as a symbol of welcome, friendship and peace.

After the excitement Boheri, began a visit to the Waikato Stadium, which will be the venue for five group stage matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The arena, which has a history of more than 100 years, underwent a $1.3 million renovation in 2019 that included the installation of a state-of-the-art Deso hybrid grass. Using this system, high-performance man-made fibers are woven into the subsoil-grown English turf bonding layer that provides a reinforced natural turf playing surface. The stadium will undergo a maintenance renovation at the end of 2022, in preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament will leave a lasting legacy at the stadium, which includes renovating the changing rooms to provide individual lockers for players and installing the women’s health infrastructure. This legacy will also extend to the training centers, where the changing rooms will be modernized to accommodate the athletes.

Long-term sustainable practices are a priority for the stadium, and a number of measures have been implemented in this regard, including: water flow limiters on all taps and showers; management systems for controlling electricity and energy consumption; Replacing halogen lighting with LED lighting; Free public transportation for all public events with tickets; Night watering to avoid evaporation from the sun.

Maori culture also plays an important role in Waikato Stadium. The carved Whatanoa Gate, which is 15 meters high, commemorates ancient traditions and landmarks Waikato Taino [el pueblo de Tainui]especially from Ngati Wirere hapu (The tribe that inhabited the land on which the Waikato Stadium was built).

Whatanoa Gate symbolizes the passion, determination and dedication of ancient Maori warriors and today's athletes. It is a link between the past and the future and welcomes the Waikato Stadium, the city of Hamilton/Kerekirwa and the province of Waikato.

And the delegation consisting of Fatima Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA. Joanna Wood, President of the Football Association of New Zealand and a member of the FIFA Council and the Oceania Council; Dave Beachy, Executive Director of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023; Rhiannon Martin, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Project Lead; Jane Patterson, New Zealand Operations Director for the Women’s World Cup 2023, toured the stadium, followed by a meeting with Paula Southgate, Mayor of Hamilton.

The meeting focused on the enthusiasm the competition generated in the city and the positive message and slogan of the event [Beyond Greatness] Contributes, especially to women in the Southern Hemisphere. City representatives have highlighted their passion for football and the fact that the hype around it has reached its peak and many are keen to showcase the Waikato region’s long and rich cultural history to teams and fans.