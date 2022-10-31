One of the celebrations Most relevant and dark has arrived.

October 31 is Halloween, Also known as “The Witches’ Night” in Spanish,n United States and other parts of the world.

Through this festival, Revelers wear their best costumes while attending parties or going from house to house ordering sweets under the famous phrase ‘trick or treat‘ (trick or treat). Because of the great influence of Halloween in the Land of Stars and Stripes, Many have classified this celebration as a holiday, but is it really?

Halloween 2022: Is it a public holiday in the US?

The answer is no. Halloween is not considered a federal holiday. Which means that all services and companies are working normally, since then Workers do not have a day off by law.

In fact, in the United States There are only eleven national holidays throughout the year, Which is next:

New Year – January 1

Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. – Third Monday of January

George Washington birthday – Third Monday of February

Memorial Day – Last Monday in May

June th – June 19

Independence Day – July 4

Labor Day Labor Day – The first Monday of September

Columbus Day – Monday 2nd of October

Veterans Day November 11

Thanksgiving Thursday 4th of November

birthday – December 25

I have said that, Halloween is a non-federal celebration, but it is very importantHow Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day or Easter.

You may also be interested in: Halloween in the United States: the origin, meaning and why it is celebrated

Why is Halloween celebrated in the United States?

Although Halloween is one of the most influential celebrations in the United States, It is true that its origin goes back to the Celts, who used to wear clothes Animal skins to ward off evil spirits that I thought would return at the end of the Celtic year (‘Samhein’).

I have said that, Halloween began to be widely celebrated in the United States until 1921, when the first parade was held in Minnesota; But it wasn’t until the seventies whenOr the holiday boom has arrived thanks to the sagaHalloweenWritten by John Carpenter.