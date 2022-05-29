Half of the Afghan population depends on humanitarian aid

This indicates that one in two people does not know where his next meal will come from, Khama Press reported.

Rising poverty is forcing desperate families to live on the streets of Kabul and the latest report from the Office of National Statistics shows that the per capita income in Afghanistan has fallen from $500 a year to $350 and that food aid from UN agencies has failed to alleviate poverty in the country.

Despite the food aid that has arrived in recent months, 19.7 million children and adults, nearly 50 percent of the Afghan population, still suffer from hunger and need urgent assistance to survive.

In the wake of the Taliban’s seizure of power on August 15, Afghanistan, a country that relies heavily on foreign aid, was cut off from international financial institutions after the United States froze nearly $10 billion in Afghan assets.

The position of the US government worsened the Afghan situation, as food and fuel prices doubled at a time when hundreds of thousands of people were fired from work.

Afghanistan lives in worse economic, social and health conditions after the military withdrawal of the United States, whose armed forces invaded the country in 2001 under the pretext of combating terrorism, but at the expense of the American taxpayer more than two billion dollars, according to what he reported. Brown University, hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians killed, 11 million refugees, and millions of internally displaced people.

The Taliban controls a much poorer nation than it was two decades ago, with a large portion of the population at risk of starvation, despite the country’s abundant natural resources, including rare earth minerals, gold and lithium.

The critical situation is also characterized by severe drought that has reduced agricultural production, increased risks of famine, and water shortages.

m / abm