Guttmann becomes US ambassador to Berlin | Present-day America | DW

The position of US ambassador to Germany has been vacant since the departure of Richard Grenell, appointed by former President Donald Trump, in June 2020. The Washington Senate gave the green light to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Amy Guttman by 54 votes to 42. It had already decided in July From last year in favor of the famous political scientist, who has headed the elite University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the east coast city of Philadelphia since 2004. Instead of a quick move for the 72-year-old to Berlin, a stalemate ensued.

Opposition Republicans in the Senate rejected Guttmann’s confirmation for several months. The background in particular was the dispute over the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2, which is supposed to bring Russian gas to Germany. Biden is one of the opponents of the pipeline, which has once again become the focus of attention in the current Ukraine crisis. According to his own statement, he does not want to burden the relationship with his ally Germany, which has been shaken under Trump, with sanctions again.

Getting Headed: The US Embassy, ​​located directly at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (archive)

Guttmann becomes the first female US ambassador to Germany. Your official accreditation will be carried out by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

German-Jewish roots

For Guttmann, her job in Germany, so to speak, is a return to her roots: her Jewish father, who came from Vuschwangen in Franconia (Bavaria), fled Nazi Germany with his family to India in 1934. He later moved to the United States, where he was born Gottman in November 1949 in New York.

She studied at Harvard and the London School of Economics – and pursued an academic career. She taught at elite Princeton University for three decades before becoming president of UPenn in 2004, which, like Harvard and Princeton, belongs to the so-called Ivy League of the most prestigious universities in the northeastern United States.

The professor has published on topics such as democratic theory, identity politics, political ethics, education, and health care. In 2009, then-US President Barack Obama appointed her to chair the Bioethics Committee. Fortune magazine named her one of the “50 Greatest Leaders in the World” in 2018.

