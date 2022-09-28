Gütersloh, more space for space savers, Flexx induction with stove top extractor now also 60cm wide, Gütsel Online, OWL live

Gütersloh, more space for space savers, Flexx induction with stove top extractor now also 60cm wide

Modern cooking with induction, extractor behind the stove, a strong grip on the environment and all this in a very small space – these keywords describe the new extractor which is only 60 cm wide #cooktop from #Oranier in a dazzling way. Characteristics particularly desirable by young couples and urban singles. Because they want to cook quickly and efficiently, preferably with high technology concentrated in a compact form and elegant design. This is exactly why Oranier has developed a space-optimized #cooktop with an integrated #extraction function and a #professional #actactive renewable carbon filter, which meets these requirements and creates space even in small #kitchens.

The highlight: Oranier is the number one supplier who has mastered incorporating a #fume cupboard into an induction hob that is only 60cm wide. This fusion is only possible because the extractor is located behind the cooking zones. Incidentally, a well-thought-out design also ensures – even with a standard body depth – that there is still room for drawers, pull-outs or storage space right under the stove.

Lots of power in a small space

The #induction hob has two cooking zones that can be connected to the roasting zone via a bridge function. Other features include the red display, ten power levels for each cooking zone, a #booster, a timer of up to 99 minutes, #pot detection and pot size detection By the way, a universal extractor unit is available, which can be used equally for #exhaust and #air circulation. For the recycle mode, only a professional activated carbon # filter is required to be inserted into the unit. The professional activated carbon filter can be regenerated up to 5 times in the dishwasher and has a service life of up to 3 years. This is not only environmental, but also sustainable and significantly reduces operating costs thanks to the long service life.

But that’s not all: the unique burner suction device with fat separation of more than 95 percent achieves fat separation grade A, and thanks to new engine technology, it convinces with a volume of just 37 dB at level 1 and all with energy efficiency class A. So gourmets can enjoy faster, the new stove can be installed in just 30 minutes.