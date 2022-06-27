Gustavo Petro reiterates that he is ready to normalize relations with Venezuela

The President-elect of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, affirmed his desire to normalize relations with Venezuela with the aim of contributing to the economic development of the region.

“We have to normalize relations. This is because we have been here for years and there are complications in many issues. Borders are my main concern. Because there is a very strong and powerful illegality there. There are also real possibilities,” Petro said. In an interview with the Colombian Cambio website.

“Cúcuta is not a town in the Andes far from the sea. Cúcuta is a port city. It is an hour away from the sea, and the sea is only on the other side. So how can we not take advantage of that for industrialization I mean, because of the political difficulties we have between countries, they are not taking advantage of the regional advantage The enormous ones out there,” emphasized Petro.

The other issue he addressed in the interview is that of the Venezuelan state-owned company Monómeros, located on the territory of New Granada, which was improperly handed over by the administration of Ivan Duque to former MP Juan Guaido, as he denounced it. Venezuelan state.

In this regard, Pietro noted: “Another immediate problem is Monómeros, because Monómeros is nothing more and nothing less, a company unknown to many Colombians, located in Barranquilla, a Colombian-Venezuelan, with a Venezuelan majority, is the one that we produced fertilizers and today The main problem of agriculture and starvation is fertilizers. The financial strangulation that this company has suffered has crippled it and we are importing fertilizers for three times their value.”

On the other hand, the president-elect called in the interview to create a consensus among the progressive forces in that country that want transformation through common goals and separation from sectarianism.

He indicated a series of urgent issues that he will attend immediately once his term officially begins on August 7.

He indicated that his government intends to “cut with sectarianism, whether from the right or from the left, which requires talking with all sectors and making agreements.”

“What we have achieved, and there is a conversation already planned with Alvaro Uribe Velez, and there is another conversation with Rodolfo Hernandez, is basically to build an atmosphere that I would call a climate of peace and dialogue without thinking of unanimity, because that will never exist in a society,” the president-elect said. Human”.

Likewise, he noted his strained relationship with the military and police, his comprehensive peace plan, and his proposal to the United States to amend the extradition application.

The president-elect emphasized that “the national agreement has to be created in places that are not properly parliamentary, which are social places, where there is politics also, obviously.”

“In the first place, I would like those spaces to be regional to confront the conflict from the start, because the conflict we have today has regional characteristics, and it cannot be addressed homogeneously at the national level,” he said.

With regard to peace in Colombia, Pietro announced that I have asked the Catholic Church to establish channels for an inclusive peace process throughout Colombia.

“Mass means that it is not simply about what still counts as rebellion to this day, but rather it is open to whatever means the use of illegal weapons. Well, we’ll make that official. I think the Catholic Church today should play a fundamental role in building peace in the Colombia”.