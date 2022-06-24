Gustav Mahler Forum 2022 Music and Society Your Own Room – …

Tourist area Klagenfurt am Wörthersee GmbH

From 1 to 2 July 2, the Mahler Forum took place in Klagenfurt, a democratic intellectual space in the context of massive upheaval. Theme 2022: Retreats for Cultural Transformation.

first of Felicitas Thon Hohenstein and Morten Solvik The forum, which began in July 2021, marked the beginning of the Mahler Forum on Music and Society and addressed the dichotomy and often paradoxical relationship between culture, nature, people and the environment.

Second Mahler Forum for Music and Society themed Private room – creativity and space On July 1st and 2nd 2022, he treats artistic decline as a cultural technique that is thousands of years old. The theme of creativity and inspiration, particularly in the context of retreats, conceptually refers to Gustav Mahler’s authorship in Meiring am Wörthersee.

Over the course of two days, with the active participation of visitors, a Democratic thinking space Produced, in which all participants are invited, together from Perspectives on music, fine arts, literature, humanities and natural sciences explore the theme of creativity and spacetransdisciplinary, for reflection, discussion and clarification as a prerequisite for future social designs.

as a starting point Virginia wolf With her pioneering article privet rooma text by the British writer published in 1929, which was highly regarded during her lifetime and is now one of the most widely read texts in the women’s movement.

From The world of music, Morten Solvik Sponsored by the music program in cooperation with Earth Orchestraand mezzo-soprano Gabriella Noble, as well as teachers and students of the Gustav Mahler Private University of Music.

Included among others five songs Alma Mahler and Selected Songs by Gustav Mahler. With musical exploration the spirit of the place Students celebration Gustav Mahler Private University For music under the direction of Dieter Bucher, Triumph of Soul and Change as part of Preservation.

For the first time, the Forum, in collaboration with Commissioned by the University of Music and Performing Arts in Viennawhose the first show At the opening ceremony on July 1, 2022. Established the formation committee Fabulous For mezzo-soprano and Doina-Cezara Procopciuc are poems by Virginia Woolf privet room.

Musical contributions are made in interaction with key speeches, readings and discussions. Read Verena Altenburger from the article privet room Written by Virginia Woolf, a lecture performance by Elisabeth von Samsono, a biological perspective on rhythms, freedom, and creativity by naturalist Kristen Tesmar-Ribel, and a prompting lecture by Hakan Ulus on creative spaces and composition are just a few of the highlights of the comprehensive programme.

The Felicitas Thon Hohenstein and Section A Art installations sponsored by Doritt Margariter and Maja Osogenic with the address open, developed in conjunction with Maiernigg’s authorship house website. Entries, artist talk, and the premiere of the silent sound installation will be presented as part of the Mahler Forum on July 2, 2022 in collaboration with this year’s focus year for the visual arts Closed (d) The Future of the Case of Carinthia, at the authorship house and can be seen until August 30. October On site Look, walk and test the installation.

Director of the 2nd Mahler Forum for Music and Society Kristen Checher, Ö1 . Culture Editor.

Submission is free.

