Guillermo Laso could be fired as Ecuador’s president: why

President of the National Assembly of EcuadorOn Saturday, June 25, Virgilio Sakesella held a session to discuss the president’s impeachment request as the only point of the day, William LassoWorld Health Organization He described the protests against him as an attempted coup.

The call, according to the EFE, was made on Friday at the request of at least one-third of the assembly’s members due to serious internal turmoil due to A wave of protests against the high cost of living and the economic policies of the Lasso government.

The activation of the presidential impeachment procedure was already expected on Friday morning by a group of council members associated with former President Rafael Correa, as well as by a sector of the indigenous population and the multinational movement Pchakotik, The political arm of the Union of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONE), the main promoter of the protests.

The session of the Ecuadorean legislature will take place at the Assembly headquarters, a short distance from the Ecuadorean Culture House and El Arpolito Park, which for the past two days have been the scene of almost continuous confrontations between protesters and members of the authorities.

The Basic Law of the Assembly requires that the session to discuss the dismissal of the president be held within less than 24 hours from the date of submitting the request, and the president himself is called to present his pleadings.

after discussion , Parliament will have 72 hours to vote on the continuation of the president, which requires a two-thirds majority of the Assembly’s members.That is, if he gets a minimum of 92 votes against 137, he will be removed from office.

in case you get it, The Vice President presides over the National Electoral Council, Within seven days after publication of the resolution, it will call early legislative and presidential elections on the same date.

It should be noted that in the past hours, Lasso denounced that it would be a coup promoted by the leaders of the protests and issued a “call to the international community to warn against this attempt to destabilize democracy in Ecuador.”