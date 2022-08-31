“Guidos Deco Queen”: Repetition on the Internet and on TV

On Wednesday (8/31/2022), another episode of the Deco soap series “Guidos Deco Queen” was shown on TV. Here you can find all the information about the repetition of “Logo: a good inscription – creating a new spatial dynamism through repetitive structures!” in the news.

On Wednesday (8/31/2022), another episode of “Guidos Deco Queen” was shown on TV at 4:00 PM. You weren’t able to watch “Guidos Deco Queen” with “Motto: Well – Create a New Spatial Dynamic with Repetitive Structures!, Day 3: Paula”, but still want to watch The Problem anyway? can be here vox– Media Library TV is now handy. Here you will find countless TV shows that you can stream online after broadcasting as VOD. As a rule, you will find the program online after the TV broadcast. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. Unfortunately, there won’t be a Vox iteration on classic TV for now.

“Guidos Deco Queen” on TV: This is the motto “Motto: Well Engraved – Creating New Spatial Dynamics Through Repetitive Structures!, Day 3: Paula”

He is very knowledgeable about fabrics, patterns and shopping tours: Germany’s most successful fashion designer and “Shopping Queen” expert Guido Maria Kretschmer. That’s why he chose “Guidos Deco Queen” in this show. It is used for tampering, screwing, painting and decorating. Guido dedicates a logo every week, then five decorators have to compete and show their best decorating skills under time pressure. (Source: Vox, quoted by FUNKE magazines)

“Guidos Deko Queen” on TV: all the information at a glance

in: vox

Type: deco soap

year of production: 2022

height: 60 minutes

HD: yes

Next episodes of “Guidos Deco Queen” on TV

Find out where and when you can watch upcoming episodes of “Guidos Deko Queen” here:

Episode title(s) series consequence Date time Channel Duration Logo: Well embossed – create a new spatial dynamic through repetitive structures! Fourth day: Printha 1.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Logo: Well-designed – Create a new spatial dynamic with repetitive structures! Fifth day: Doniga 9/2/2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Day one: Dennis 5.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Day 2: Phillies 6.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Third day: Teresa 7.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes

(Details of the season and episode number are determined by the respective broadcasters and may differ from the designation in official episode guides)

Follow News.de already in FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Pinterest And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editor’s direct line.

This text was created with data from the Funke Group. If you have any comments or feedback, you can send them to us at [email protected]

ROJ / news.de