“Guidos Deco Queen”: Episode 26, Season 3 replay online and on TV

How did it go on Monday (October 3, 2022) with “Guidos Deco Queen”? You can find the answer here: All information about the repetition of “Motto: Mix & Match – harmoniously uniting different spheres of life in one room! Day 1: Antonia” online in the media center and on TV, as well as everything else TV dates “Guidos Deko Queen”.

On Monday (October 3, 2022) at 4:00 pm, another episode of “Guidos Deco Queen” was broadcast on TV. If you watched Dekosoap on vox They missed them, but still wanted to watch episode 26 of season 3 (“The motto: mix and match – harmoniously unite different areas of life in one room!, Day 1: Antonia”): Vox Media Library TV Now can come in handy here . This offers many online TV contributions as video-on-demand for broadcasting – also and above all after the respective broadcast on TV. You can usually find the program in your media library after it has aired on your TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. Unfortunately, there will be no iteration on Vox on classic TV for now.

“Guidos Deco Queen” on TV: This is the motto “Motto: Mix & Match – Harmoniously unite the different spheres of life in one room! Day 1: Antonia”.

Each week, Guido Maria Kretschmer assigns a logo, then five hobby decorators have to compete and show who have the best decorating skills under time pressure. (Source: Vox, quoted by FUNKE magazines)

“Guidos Deko Queen” on TV: all the information at a glance

consequence: 26 / Season 3 (“The motto: mix and match – harmoniously bring together different areas of life in one room! Day 1: Antonia”)

in: vox

Type: deco soap

year of production: 2022

height: 60 minutes

HD: yes

All broadcast times of “Guidos Deco Queen” on TV

Read here where and when you can watch more episodes of “Guidos Deko Queen”:

Episode title(s) series consequence Date time Channel Duration Motto: mix and match – harmoniously combine different areas of life in one room! Day two: Sarah 3 27 4.10.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: mix and match – harmoniously combine different areas of life in one room! Third day: Melina 3 28 5.10.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: mix and match – harmoniously combine different areas of life in one room! Day 4: Katrina 3 29 6.10.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: mix and match – harmoniously combine different areas of life in one room! Fifth day: Elizabeth 3 30 7.10.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Day one: Dennis 3 6 8.10.2022 12:55 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Day 2: Phillies 3 7 8.10.2022 1:55 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Day 3: Teresa 3 VIII 8.10.2022 2:55 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Fourth day: Pinar 3 9 8.10.2022 3:55 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Opposites attract – electrify your room with strong color contrasts! Fifth day: Jinin 3 10 8.10.2022 4:55 pm VOX 65 minutes Slogan: Rumble in the Kitchen – Give your old kitchen a modern look! Day one: Coco 10/10/2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes

(Details of the season and episode number are determined by the respective broadcasters and may differ from the designation in official episode guides)

Follow News.de already in FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Pinterest And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editor’s direct line.

This text was created with data from the Funke Group. If you have any comments or feedback, you can send them to us at [email protected]

ROJ / news.de