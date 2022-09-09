“Guidos Deco Queen”: Episode 10, Season 3 replay online and on TV

On Friday (September 9, 2022) another episode of the Deco soap series “Guidos Deco Queen” was shown on TV. Everything about the repetition of “The slogan: Opposites attract – make your room electrify with strong color contrasts! Day 5: Jeanine” online and on TV as well as all upcoming TV appointments from “Guidos Deco Queen” can be found here on news.de .

‘Guidos Deko Queen’ on TV: This is what it means ‘Slogan: Opposites attract – make your room electrify with strong color contrasts!, Day 5: Janine’ is all about

Each week, Guido Maria Kretschmer assigns a logo, then five hobby decorators have to compete and show who have the best decorating skills under time pressure. (Source: Vox, quoted by FUNKE magazines)

A quick glimpse of all the information about “Guidos Deco Queen” on TV

consequence: 10 / Season 3 (“Theme: Opposites Attract – Enrich Your Room with Strong Color Contrasts!, Day 5: Jenin”)

in: vox

Type: deco soap

year of production: 2022

height: 60 minutes

HD: yes

All episodes of “Guidos Deco Queen” on TV

You can find out when and where you can watch the next episodes of “Guidos Deko Queen” here:

Episode title(s) series consequence Date time Channel Duration Motto: Love to Travel – Bring that holiday feeling to your four walls! Day one: Mina 3 11 12.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Love to Travel – Bring that holiday feeling to your four walls! Day two: Matthias 3 12 13.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Slogan: Love to Roam – Bring that holiday feeling to your four walls! Day 3: Marie-Louise 3 13 14.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Love to Travel – Bring that holiday feeling to your four walls! Fourth day: Maria 3 14 15.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes Motto: Love to Travel – Bring that holiday feeling to your four walls! Fifth day: night 3 15th 16.9.2022 4 pm VOX 60 minutes

(Details of the season and episode number are determined by the respective broadcasters and may differ from the designation in official episode guides)

