Guatemalan president left unharmed after armed attack

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giamatti was unharmed Saturday in an alleged shooting attack on his entourage as he was traveling through a village in the northwestern province of Huehuetenango, according to a local radio station.

“The presidential delegation was shot in the village of La Laguna de Jacaltenango in Huehuetenango,” Radio Sonora Es la Notícia said.

“There are wounded, but President Giamatti Salim Salim,” he added.

However, military sources explained to reporters that on the occasion of the president’s tour, an operation was carried out on a highway in La Laguna, He saw a car with heavily armed men on board and an exchange of fire began.