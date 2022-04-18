Guatemalan footballer for Australian club Queanbeyan City

Ramos joined Queanbeyan After a successful season with the MLS team Colorado Rapids. Regarding his position on the field, he can play anywhere in the midfield and also as a right-back.

Queanbeyan City Football Club welcomed David Ramos. (Photo: Social Networking Club)

David Ramos and his journey through football

Originally from Copán, Alta Verapaz, Ramos began his journey through football in the second and third tier team, Achique, where he was also called up several times by the national team in the sub-17 division.

David Ramos next to Ashik’s sports car. (Photo: Facebook)

David Ramos with the national team. (Photo: Facebook)

In 2016 he joined the Colorado Rapids U18 team, after being signed by the club located in Denver, Colorado, United States.

For 2020, the year that saw the spread of the epidemic, he was signed by Sanarate in the closing tournament and in the opening tournament he joined Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, where he did not see much action.