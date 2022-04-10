GTA 6 Update, Great Return of the PlayStation Series, Rumors About Switch 2 | games

GTA 6 It’s one of the most awaited games on the horizon, and Grand Theft Auto fans could have gotten a better idea of ​​when more Rockstar games will be revealed. After years of waiting, Rockstar finally confirmed that work on the next GTA was “in full swing” in a surprise announcement that was dropped in February, and more news is said to come ahead of a big call with investors in May. And fans may have a window to shrink in more GTA 6 news.

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games revealed more news about the next generation versions of GTA 5, which will be released on March 15th. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and S editions will add visual updates like a new graphics mode, ray tracing, and a more detailed version of Los Santos than ever before. And for the first time ever, Grand Theft Auto Online will also be available as a standalone purchase. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and S versions of GTA 5 are the big release that Rockstar Games has planned for 2022. So it might be after these drops we'll find out more about GTA 6, perhaps between the launch of GTA 5 Next Generation and take two in May.

in another place, PS5 Players may have a big date to keep in their diary with a major PlayStation event rumored to take place in March. It is believed that Sony is in the process of completing a high-profile event at the State of the Play or PlayStation Showcase that will take place this month. And according to the rumor maker, this event could see a downturn in news that a huge franchise is about to make a comeback. This news comes courtesy of @Twitter account VGnewsinsiderWho said the massive PlayStation franchise is coming back soon as work on the game nears its end. "Playstation is rumored to announce the return of the 'best-selling' franchise in the fourth quarter of 2022 with full game development at around 70% growth rate," said the leaker, who recently revealed Pokemon Scarlett and Violet before it was announced. It's not clear which franchise the leaker is talking about, as many whispers about what the mystery game is.

Many PlayStation fans are hoping that the unannounced title will be Metal Gear Solid Remake allegedly led by Bluepoint Games. Bluepoint is also rumored to be working on the new Castlevania and Siphon Filter games. Alternatively, another series that could return, according to rumors, is Sly Cooper and inFamous. Finally, Nintendo fans can learn more about the successor to the hugely popular Switch console.

It is rumored that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in a few years, with a release date of 2024. This news came with permission from ViewerAnonreveal how Nintendo Switch Celebrating his fifth birthday. “I’m sure we’re looking forward to 2024 soon,” the leaker said, “but the Switch successor to Ampere with DLSS support is pretty exciting.” These comments come after Twitter user @NWPlayer123 highlighted some Nvidia leaks. See also This sculpture at CIA headquarters retains one of the world's most popular unsolved mysteries Earlier this month, a Twitter user posted: “NVIDIA leaks contain ‘nvn2’, which appears to be an Ampere-based GUI for the Switch Pro with Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.2 support.”