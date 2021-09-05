Growth and low wages scare investors, Italy loses two spots in the business attractiveness index

The Ambrosetti Global Activity Index, which is led by the United States in ranking, was presented at Cernobbio. Our country is slipping into the 20th place

CERNOBIO – Confidence has returned to growth, Minister Renato Brunetta says that “Italy is once again becoming an interesting country for investors”. But in the meantime, Italy is still pushing through years of low growth and missing two spots in the ranking – led by the US – which measures the attractiveness of those doing business, the global activity index developed by Ambrosetti and presented at the Cernobbio Forum. From 18th place a year ago, our country has slipped to 20th place, while maintaining medium to high attractiveness. On the other hand, the score improved from 59.50 last year to 61.32. “The summation of Italy’s problems – as stated in the study – is weak growth in the past three years.” It achieved 100 GDP in 1990, and in 2020 it was equal to 112 and 122 the year before, in 2019. Far from 146 in France and Germany, not to mention 197 in the United States.

The study also notes that the lack of wage growth in Italy is “one of the main phenomena that impeded economic development”. In 1990, the per capita wage was low, but at least it is “in line with almost all European countries”. But in thirty years, it has grown only 3.9% in total. Nothing compared to 48% of the UK, 42% of the US, 35%, and 34% of France and Germany respectively. Today’s report continues, “The Italian average wage is 60% of the average wage in the United States, 69% of the Dutch, 73% of the German.

Despite the country’s weaknesses, which are expected to be partially mitigated by investments related to the National Natural Resources Program. Moreover, the recovery “will occur in a new scenario, where companies will increasingly constrain their successes to a particular geographic area or to a particular country.” In short, a resettlement perspective, where “Italy’s task will be to seize this opportunity to attract and encourage investments from Italian and foreign companies, and to support the made-in-Italy sectors and supply chains.”