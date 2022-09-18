Group win: Germany in the Davis Cup against Canada – Sport

Hamburg (dpa) – German men’s tennis moves into the Davis Cup final as the undefeated group winners and meets Canada there. At the end of the match at home at Rothenbaum Stadium in Hamburg, coach Michael Coleman’s team beat Australia 2-1, thus celebrating their third win in their third encounter.

Germany will play the Canadians in the quarter-finals in Malaga on November 24th. If they win, the next contenders will be the United States or Italy in the semi-finals. The previous year, the DTB selection reached the semi-finals. It is not clear if Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, injured in a foot, could be there in Málaga.

The doubles Kevin Krawetz/Tim Potts once again won the decisive point in Hamburg 6:4, 6:4 against Wimbledon winners Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell. The German duo were undefeated in the eighth game of the Davis Cup.

Jan-Lennard Struff had previously given Germany the lead, as had the victories over France and Belgium. The 32-year-old easily won 6:1, 7:5 against doubles specialist Purcell. After that, Oscar Otti also lost his third single in the Hamburg days. The 29-year-old had no chance in 6:7 (6:8), 1:6 against Thansi Kokinakis, especially in the second round.

Kohlschreiber said goodbye to the Davis Cup team

Two and a half months after the end of his career, Philipp Kohlschreiber was expelled from the Davis Cup team by the German Tennis Association (DTB). DTB chief Detloff von Arnim, 38, presented a collage of his demonstrations with Germany in Hamburg, and Kohlschreiber was honored by compiling his successes on the video wall at the Central Court in Rothenbaum. “It was a huge journey that I was able to experience. I lived through the most emotional moments of the Davis Cup. “I was fortunate to have played well there,” Kohlschreiber said.

Augsburger ended his career at the end of June after qualifying for Wimbledon. “In total, you have been nominated 22 times for the Davis Cup. You are one of the most played players for Germany,” said von Arnim. Kohlschreiber has earned nearly $14 million in prize money and won eight championships over his 21-year career. World rankings, 16th in July 2012 was his best result.