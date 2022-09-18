Group win: Germany in the Davis Cup against Canada – Sport

Hamburg (dpa) – German men’s tennis moves into the Davis Cup final as the undefeated group winners and meets Canada there. At the end of the match at home at Rothenbaum Stadium in Hamburg, coach Michael Coleman’s team beat Australia 2-1, thus celebrating their third win in their third encounter.

Germany will play the Canadians in the quarter-finals in Malaga on November 24th. If they win, the next contenders will be the United States or Italy in the semi-finals. The previous year, the DTB selection reached the semi-finals. It is not clear if Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, injured in a foot, could be there in Málaga.

