Group Surveillance with Clearview AI – Pros and Cons of Facial Recognition

Facial recognition software is said to be used to identify dead soldiers in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government wants to use Clearview AI products, which have been repeatedly criticized by data protection officials.
Data protection in public places
There are also privacy concerns. The journalist asserts that the use of facial recognition software in public places is a “massive interference” with informational self-determination. On the other hand, he does not want to support the call for a complete ban on the state’s use of technology:
“I don’t think the state can now say you can’t deal with something like that anymore. Wir müssen vielleicht auch ein Stück weiterdenken, dass es natürlich auch ein berechtigtes Interesse gibt, Straftäter zu identifizieren”, so Lobe. “Aber da wird mir auch ein zu großes Bohei um eine Technologie gemacht, die nicht so viel kann, wie sie vorjibt zu estimator.”
However, in public places the prohibition of the use of technology is considered appropriate to prevent mass surveillance without reason, the journalist emphasizes.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer