Group D: Serbia overwhelms Poland and “Sato” comes to the rescue

Some considered the last match in Group D a formality and there was even talk that Serbia could book Nikola Jokic for the Round of 16, but the truth is that, far from Poland’s potential, it was. A direct duel for first place had to be played. Serbia is solved very well (96-69) who doubled his opponent in the first quarter (28-14). Fifth victory in the tournament similar to Greece, the only two teams to advance unbeaten to the playoffs. Very good night confirms Final drive and crossing the eights with Italyfourth in group C.

second, Jokic was a formidable figure: 19 points with only one shot wasted in just 17:41 on the field. behind, Good debut for Nikola Milutinov In the tournament after not playing earlier due to illness (16 goals in 19:42) and Very good performance by Marco Godoric, Dejan Davidovak and Nikola Kalinic Plus 9 assists from Vasilije Micic.

Czech Republic 88 vs Israel 77

Czech Republic Saved Furniture At the last minute in front of his fans in Prague. They qualified for the round of 16 on the last day with a good victory over them Israel, which had a good tournament, but in the end failed. The locals who dominated almost the entire match, They got 16 at the breakwhich seemed to close the match. But Israel is proud of its placement on the scoreboard by only 3 points.

Although if something was constant during the meeting it was Thomas Satoransky. The new Barcelona goalkeeper played his best match of the tournament It seems that he has already left his physical problems behind. He finished with 14 points and 11 assists. Although we must not forget Vojtech Hruban, the real difference In a complete Israeli return. He managed the Czech player, signed by the London Lions (European Cup) 25 points with 9/13 in field goals and 5/6 in triples.

Finland 88 – Netherlands 67

Holland I was Mathematical omitted From the tournament before the match, but they didn’t want to leave without a win. Finland has done its homework and finish secondly after defeat Poland.

Laurie Markanen The highlight of the match was, with 22 points (4/6 treble)sharing the spotlight in Finland with Sean Huff (14). on the part of the Netherlands, DeJong deserves was the best with 21 points and 4/8 in triple.

Finland started with the idea of ​​no confrontation Greece In the next stage. He showed his cards from the start. Finns Six times in the first quarter (Four of them are between Markanen s hav). Double the number of three-pointers for two shots. .’s new player Utah Jazz He had no opponent in the first minutes.

Finland put the land between them in First Quarter (26-11). in the middle of the second They have already doubled their competition on the mark. Holland could only watch the Finns score over and over again, but a good run before the break brought them a little closer to the match. (48-31 to the locker rooms).

In the second half, Finland was leaving on the basis of three times. good minutes of Jantonin. Three times in a row by Markkanen They put the Finns 30 points above, surpassing the opportunities of the Netherlands. The game is already selected before the last ten minutes.

The last quarter was an exchange of baskets with the Netherlands that had already been sold. This brings Finland to second place and will face Croatia. The winner of that round of 16 will meet the winner of Spain and Lithuania in the quarter-finals.