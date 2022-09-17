Greenpeace blocks the release of Russian gas in Finland

Greenpeace militants prevented the unloading of Russian gas at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Tornio, northern Finland, on Saturday, plant and environmental officials said.

“It’s a cargo ship that was carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia,” a spokeswoman for Finnish Jassum Group, importer of banned goods, Olga Vaisanen, told AFP.

The station operator said that the gunmen climbed onto the loading cranes while two ships of the environmental organization remained outside the area near the border with Sweden.

Last week, Greenpeace militants also prevented the discharge of Russian gas at a natural gas station in Nynashamn, near Stockholm.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that Russian gas continues to be allowed to trade in Finland, more than six months after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin began his invasion of Ukraine,” Oli Tianen, a Greenpeace activist, said in a statement.

Currently, there are no European sanctions on Russian gas imports, only oil and coal.

Russia halted pipeline deliveries of gas to Finland in May, citing payment problems, but continues to deliver LNG by ship.

aco / map / bt / me / jvb