Greenland ice sheet loses enough water to flood the US in 20 years: Study

The Greenland Ice Sheet has lost about 4,700 billion tons of ice since 2002. (File)

Copenhagen:

The vast Greenland ice sheet has lost enough ice over the past 20 years to submerge the entire United States in half a meter of water, according to data released this week by Danish researchers.

Climate in the Arctic is warming faster than anywhere else on Earth, and melting Greenland’s ice sheet is now the main factor behind the rise of Earth’s oceans, according to NASA.

Since measurements began in 2002, Greenland’s ice sheet has lost about 4,700 billion tons of ice, said Polar Portal, a joint project of several Danish research institutes in the Arctic.

That equates to 4,700 cubic kilometers of melt water – “enough to cover the entire United States by half a metre” – and contributed 1.2 centimeters to sea level rise, the Arctic Monitoring website added.

The Polar Portal results are based on satellite images from the US-German GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) program, which showed that melting ice was strongest near the Arctic coasts, at the edge of the ice sheet.

In these fringes, “independent observations also indicate that the ice is weakening, the ice fronts in fjords and on land are retreating, and the ice surface is melting more rapidly,” the site says.

According to the information, the west coast of Greenland is particularly affected.

Climate change is particularly worrying in the Arctic, which scientists say is warming three to four times the global average.

According to a NASA study published at the end of January, the accelerated melting off the coast of Greenland can be explained by the warming of the Arctic Ocean.

This phenomenon “is causing Greenland glaciers to melt at least as much as warm air from above.”

The US agency added that melting Greenland’s ice sheet is the main reason for the rise of Earth’s oceans, and that glaciers in the region are now retreating six to seven times faster than they were 25 years ago.

According to climatologists, the Greenland ice sheet contains enough water to raise the oceans by more than seven meters, and the Antarctic ice sheet contains enough water to rise nearly 50 meters.

While the melting of the Arctic ice sheet has not affected sea levels, it has also shrunk dramatically, losing nearly 13 percent of its average surface area every 10 years.