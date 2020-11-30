Green Bay Pummels Chicago on SNF

Talk about a result you never doubt.

Green Bay spent his evening beating the brakes off Chicago, NFC North’s competitor, to end the night with a 41–25 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicates.

Here are the key points from Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers still gets it …

… and he never seems to lose it.

Rodgers wasn’t having a big night in terms of passing yards, but he quietly chose the Byers defense all evening, completing 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns, each of which was more accurate than its predecessor.

Rodgers’ pass rating of 132.3 marks the sixth time he has finished this season with a rating above 120.0.

The Green Bay star – which was not knocked out or struck once in the evening – is connected to four different receivers in the end zone, and seven different receivers at night.

It was Aaron Rodgers’ classic night.

Mitch Trubsky is still looking for him …

… as is the Chicago franchise.

Bears QB Mitch Tropiski made his debut since his third week on Sunday, after coach Matt Nagy handed the job over to Nick Falls.

But Foles recently suffered a groin injury, which – along with some recent shaky play – opened the door for Trubisky to gain another chance to start.

On Sunday, Trubisky followed from where he left off, putting an average performance below the center. He completed 26 of 46 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns – two of which came late in the fourth quarter, with play elusive – and two interceptions.

He ended the night with a passerby rating of 74.7.

However, Trubisky has been as good as the Foles for the past seven weeks, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes.

During those seven weeks with Falls as a start, the bears went 2-5. After Sunday, Trubisky is now 3-1 this season as a start.

Who are these assertive?

Although Chicago was demolished on Sunday, questions remain about Green Bay.

The Packers are 8-3 in season and top of the NFC North rankings, and they sit on a nice three-game pad.

In terms of playoff rating, Green Bay currently has the second best record in NFC, trailing 9-2 New Orleans, a team the Packers beat in Superdome in Week 3.

However, this win over New Orleans is Green Bay’s only win over a team with a winning record so far this season.

The Packers fell 37-10 in Tampa Bay in Week 6, losing in overtime in Indianapolis last week, 34-31.

It looks like the NFL world won’t get its answers about Green Bay until the playoffs, considering the Packers have five more seasonal matches and only one of their opponents – Tennessee Titans – currently has a winning record.