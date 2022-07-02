Greece officially orders twenty F-35s from the US

Greece has sent an official order to the United States for 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lighting II fighter-bombers.

The purchase is intended to bolster the air force that Athens is upgrading with new production and used Rafale fighter-bombers purchased in France and with the modernization of part of the F-16C/D fleet brought to the Viper standard, also as with the selection of the new trainer Leonardo The M346 was developed through an agreement with the Israeli company Elbit.

Athens is one of the NATO countries that spends more than 2% of GDP mainly to deal with the strengthening of the Turkish armed forces, which have always been in competition with similar Greek armed forces.

Moreover, according to Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the Hellenic Air Force can be equipped with two groups of F-35A (20+20) fighter-bombers also because the purchase of the second group will be extended over time to allow for financial coverage, while deliveries of the first group aircraft are expected 2027-2028.

In addition to the Lighting IIs, the Greek Ministry of Defense intends to upgrade about forty additional F-16s that are not part of Viper’s current upgrade plan for 84 F-16 C/D Block 50/52+ to the Viper standard.

Referring to her Turkish counterpart, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said the United States fully supports Turkey’s plans to modernize the domestic F-16 fleet. Such plans are made with the support of the United States to modernize the Turkish fighter fleet, as this contributes to the security of NATO.

Photo: US Air Force/first class pilot Brooke Moeder