Greece and Switzerland reach agreement on cooperation on migration

Athens, October 14 Switzerland reached a bilateral agreement with Greece, Friday, to support this country in the issue of migration through a financial contribution of 40 million euros, according to a statement issued by the Greek Migration Ministry.

The agreement will improve the structures of reception and asylum services in the Greek state, so that these offices increase their ability to screen applications, reduce their backlog and the applicants are in better conditions.

A central identity data processing unit will also be established whose objective will be to validate identity documents or passports, as well as to address challenges related to the applicant’s language for international protection.

Another point of the agreement is to provide greater training for those working in asylum operations so that these operations are safer and more effective.

The government will encourage voluntary return from Greece to the countries of origin and information materials will be created in this regard.

Part of the funds will be used to promote and increase integration policies for recognized refugees through their participation in events that promote Olympic values ​​and cultural diversity.

About 5,000 people benefit from these events each year, 2,000 of whom are unaccompanied minors and 3,000 asylum seekers.

The agreement was signed in Luxembourg by the Greek Minister of Immigration, Notis Mitarakis, and the Minister of Justice and Police of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter.

The Swiss immigration funds, amounting to 200 million francs in total, are aimed at supporting the EU member states most affected by immigration flows.