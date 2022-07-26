Great Pretender, anime review available on Netflix

“cool protesterIt is an original television animated series of action, comedy and crime genres divided into Two seasons for a total of 23 episodesAvailable on Netflix, fully dubbed in Italian.

The series was produced by Wet Studiowhich has a really large caliber and excellent results working behind it, like “the attack of Giants‘, it was written by Yoshiyuki Sadamotothe same as “Neon Genesis Evangelion“.

The story follows the vicissitudes of a group of crooks whom the protagonist, Makoto Edamura, a young man who is disillusioned with his father – also a first-class crook – will have to deal with, who no matter how hard he tries to lead the righteous. And honest in the end always finds himself embroiled in issues (and absurdities) greater than himself.

“cool protester: Why do we see him?

first force”cool protester“It is undoubtedly made up of heroes, this handful of swindlers who, however, do not criticize poor innocent people, but set their sights only on wealthy emperors, often showing themselves more than the rich only as disguised and ruthless individuals at the expense of themselves and others, manipulating them God is their money.

And therefore , Only heroes can go with the good guys anyway; By trying to bring justice to those who need it most, with their essential morals, with their values ​​that, even if hidden, eventually come to light anyway, They are ordinary people dismantling themselves in a wide worldin their own way.

There often sad veil, and then. There is something unspoken, left in the middle, in need of further investigation, which does not always arrive, and which arouses the attention of the viewer even more, who desires to know all about these few heroes, but about which of them, in the end, only discovers some isolated events from his past life.

But either way, they are Well characterizedand however different they are, in the way they act and exist, it is somewhat impossible not to cling to them all, episode by episode.

The designs are simple, sometimes almost stylized and slightly angular, Which may not be liked by everyone, but it blew me away.

Instead, the colors became shimmering and vibrantIt’s often a bit unrealistic and a blow in the eye, but it’s very private and thus in my personal view appreciable.

applause then to Audio recordingwork result, Yutaka Yamada (which already contains the soundtrack to successful anime like “Tokyo Ghoul” And the “finland epic“): Beautiful, beautiful and beautiful, has a lot of great songs (among many of my favorites:”Our Love’ by Yvy feat. Quincy And the “someday” by Emary) and with the ending that couldn’t be more appropriate: “The Great Pretend of Freddie Mercurycomplete with a reference to the music video for the same.

This is it, so”cool protester“: A little gem in the vast modern anime scenewhich roughly means “lupine‘, for the style of the characters and for this staple comedy that’s constantly present without falling into the obvious and excessive, and that doesn’t turn out to be heavy, boring, or repetitive, thanks to the constant twists that punctuate every episode.

Highly recommended for fans of tricks (especially for those who liked the style of the movie with Di Caprio “Try to Catch Me”), for those who want anime not physically but mentally, and for those who want to become attached again to great characters.