Great Britain: Rishi Sunak, Millionaire Indian Prime Minister

Former British Economy Minister Rishi Sunak, 42, is the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This was announced by Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee, the Parliamentary Conservative group in the House of Commons.

Rishi Sunak Become Prime Minister On the same day that Diwali begins, the ‘festival of lights’, one of India’s most important festivals that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. He is the first black man to reach this position in the UK, and the sixth man in the world, of Indian descent, to hold the highest office in the state. The Prime Minister of Portugal is actually of Indian descent, as well as the Prime Minister and President of Mauritius. I am also the President and Vice President of Guyana and the President of Suriname of Indian origin. Also among the most famous is the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Sunak inherits one of the toughest situations the UK has found itself in. On the one hand, the real consequences of Brexit, on the other hand, are hyperinflation, the country’s growth at a standstill, rising mortgages and bills and the value of the pound at historic lows against the dollar.

Rishi Sunak served as Treasury Secretary from 2020 to 2022, and prior to that from 2019 to 2020, he served as Treasury Secretary. Born in 1980 in Southampton, the first of three children, he entered Parliament for the first time in 2015. His parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak, a doctor and pharmacist, are of Indian descent but she was born in Kenya and Tanzania respectively, from Africa to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

Sunak attended Stroud School, a private elementary school in Hampshire, then was able to enter Winchester College, a private boarding school for boys only where he became a representative of the institute. During the summer holidays, he worked as a waiter at Curry’s restaurant in Southampton, but as soon as he finished high school, he was able to secure a place at Lincoln College, Oxford, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics, graduating. Received the highest number of votes in 2001.

The news emerged as the rush began between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. Driven by media hype, Akshata Murthy announced on 8 April 2022 that she will pay taxes on her global income in the UK from this year onwards. She added that she did not want it to become a problem for her husband’s political aspirations.

Another scandal is directly related to Rishi Sunak, who obtained his green card for permanent residence in the US while living and working – even as a minister – in the UK. In theory, he would then have to declare his income in the United States.

Barney Chaudhry, editor-in-chief of Eastern Eye, told BBC Radio 5 Live that Sunak’s victory was a “great thing” for the Asian community.. “Rishi Sunak – he said – will be a role model who will inspire other Asians to enter politics and this can only be positive for people of color.” He also spoke of the potential racism that the new prime minister might face because “people of color are expected to have a higher standard of living than whites”.

During his undergraduate years at Oxford, Sunak did an internship at the Conservative campaign headquarters and did not jump straight into politics. From 2001 to 2004 he worked as an Analyst at Goldman Sachs and then left to join the Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) of which he became a partner in September 2006. He joined another hedge fund company, Theleme Partners, in 2009 and was also a Director of the investment firm Catamaran Ventures, Owned by his stepfather, very powerful businessman NR Narayana Murthy.

On July 8, the day after the fall of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sunak He announced that he would run for leadership of the Conservative Party. Johnson loyalists accused him of plotting to overthrow the prime minister.

In fact, the readyforrichi.com domain was first registered on December 23, 2021, while ready4richi.com It was registered on July 6, 2022, just two days after he resigned as chancellor. The first domain acts as a redirect to the second domain. A sign that Sunak’s aspirations are not recent.

Rishi Sunak has been married to Akshata Murthi since 2009, and together they have two daughters. Murthy is the daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, she is a director of Catamaran Ventures, runs her own fashion house and is among the richest women in Britain. She recently made headlines for having so-called non-resident status, which meant that, for years, she was not required to pay taxes on income she earned abroad while living in the UK. Murthy pays about £30,000 to secure this special condition which, however, allows her, given the enormous wealth she has in India, to avoid paying around £20 million in British taxes.

