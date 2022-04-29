Grace and Frankie: Final Episodes, Goodbye to Netflix

It’s time to say goodbye. After 7 seasons and 94 episodes, making it the longest running original series on Netflix, Grace and Frankie The audience greets. The final 10 episodes wrapping up the seventh series arrived on Netflix today. It started last August. Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Return to playing chic Grace Hanson and hippie Frankie Bergstein for one last time. It makes us have fun again.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin say goodbye to Grace and Frankie

We are both happy and heartbroken Grace and Frankie They are back for the seventh season, albeit the last.” They were friends outside the group for life. “We are grateful that our series has been able to address issues related to our generation. And for our children. Surprisingly, their children! We’ll miss these two big girls, Grace and Frankie, like so many of their fans, but you’ll still see us around. We survived so many things, let’s just hope we don’t survive on the planet.” It’s no coincidence that one of the things Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have in common is ecology.

Featured Guest: Dolly Parton

Over the course of the seven seasons, there were a lot of stars who participated in the series. from Craig T.

Nelson to Rita Moreno. from Lisa Kudrow to Nicole Richie. But the real explosion is coming now. Because he arrives as an excellent guest Dolly Parton. Who actually worked with Fonda and Tomlin on the movie From 9 to 5… continuous hours in 1980. “Having Dolly was the best way to end this show. But not just the fact that Dolly joined us, but what she was able to achieve in the story. You won’t believe your eyes! She was beautiful, animated, and unique,” said the Hollywood lover.

What happens to Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston?

The two actresses – and Netflix – promised that all the characters we’ve known and loved over the years would see their stories shut down. Starting with the former spouses of the two protagonists, Robert and Sol Martin Sheng And Sam Waterston. But also children, from Coyote (Ethan Embry(to Brianna)June Diane Raphael), they will find their way. How do you wish you didn’t find the person in prison Nick (Peter Gallagher), Grace’s new husband.

Some curiosities about Grace and Frankie

To celebrate the series’ farewell, Netflix has sparked some curiosity Grace and Frankie. here they are.

The beach house is almost a replica of the co-constructor’s property Marta Kaufman. Although the group is about 15 percent larger than the original group. Since the series’ opening season, 30 children of the cast and crew have been born. Two Rise Up, highchair toilets are built. But only one actually works. This is the only series in which most of the writing crew has been arrested. Trade risks when working with Jane Fonda. Filming for the seventh season took two years. In fact, it only took them a year and a half to shoot one episode. All the fault of the pandemic, of course.

