GP Australia 2022 Drivers Rankings: Dominant Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is the favorite for the world title at the moment. The Ferrari driver delivered a superb and flawless performance once again in Melbourne. Despite nearly perfect races, five of his teammates only earned a max of 9.

First place, fastest race lap, start/finish win: that’s what motorsports call a Grand Slam. Charles Leclerc dictated the pace as he pleased. Red Bull drivers didn’t get a chance. When their tires started to grain, Leclerc walked away from them. Monegasse showed great tire management. As one of the few, it kept the left front tire in great shape.





With his second win of the season, Leclerc took the top 10 mark for the third time. There were a few other drivers who also deserved to get the best out of bad cars, but they were all outdone by a Ferrari driver. So Leclerc is the favorite for the world title. “It would take 45 races to catch up with the 46 points,” Max Verstappen grumbled.





Wilhelm George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Mercedes’ limited opportunities, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Five times grade 9

Five drivers can feel almost as good as Leclerc. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth with the fifth fastest car. Hamilton lost to Russell only by changing the tires at the race’s pace, and his countryman under a safety car. Park Lando Norris McLaren finished fifth, ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo. The team couldn’t even dream of it before the weekend.





Alexander Albon achieved the impossible with a risky tactic: Williams’ world championship point from last on the grid. The Thais stayed on solid tires until the last lap and then switched to medium rubber. Alonso could have done it too, but Albin wanted more than a championship point and got nothing.





Alonso was unlucky. He had speed in the front row. An oil leak knocked him off the track in the 11th round of qualifying. Starting on the hard tires didn’t work because he felt the safety car came 15 laps early. Perez, Hamilton, Gasly, Cho and Magnussen also cursed the timing of the safety car.

motorsports pictures Alexander Albon earned a championship point from last place on the grid at undefeated Williams.

Australian GP 2022 Drivers Ratings

Here are the driver scores in a nutshell. As always, you can find the individual reviews of all 20 pilots in the gallery.



