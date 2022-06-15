Governor Mauricio Curie meets with the Finnish diplomatic delegation

The Governor of the State of Queretaro, Mauricio Cory Gonzalez, met with the Ambassador of Finland to Mexico, H.E. Ms. Paevi Bohjanheimo, where she highlighted the actions that the State Administration is promoting for sustainable development, such as decarbonizing the economy, as well as promoting practices that contribute to compliance with the Law on Prevention and Management inclusive and circular economy.

During this meeting, the head of state reiterated his conviction to work to create conditions so that businessmen see Queretaro as an option for compromise. On this occasion, he expressed his interest in learning about the environmentally friendly practices that have been adopted in Finland.

The Finnish ambassador recognized Querétaro’s competitive advantages, among which she highlighted the entity’s levels of security, as well as its strategic location, and its communication with various trading partners.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff Rogelio Vega Vazquez Melado. Secretary for Sustainable Development Marco del Prete Tercero; International Relations and Government Innovation Coordinator, Hildegard Frei Nieto; First Secretary of the Embassy Hanna Onab. Latin America Area Director, Finnish Business, Heidi Verta; Senior Consultant, Business Finland, Patricia Sega, and Senior Consultant, Business Finland, Juan Pablo Romero.